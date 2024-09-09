Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 183 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12,952.9% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $177.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.17. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $243.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.