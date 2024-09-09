Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 753 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 262.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 167.8% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.8% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 734,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after buying an additional 150,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.5 %

C opened at $59.09 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.