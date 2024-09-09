AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.94% of AutoNation worth $124,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 90.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $161.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.81 and a 1 year high of $197.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.43.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 53,562 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.45, for a total transaction of $10,361,568.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,825,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,108,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

