AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,092.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,058.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,000.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

