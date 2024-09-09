Baker Chad R Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baker Chad R increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 881.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $18,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,846,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,684,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,875,633 shares of company stock worth $472,782,722 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $102.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

