Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 4,926 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 349.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,749,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.70.

Humana Stock Down 2.0 %

HUM opened at $357.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.40. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

