Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $175.47.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.