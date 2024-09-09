Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.