Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VBR opened at $189.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

