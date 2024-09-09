Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.76.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $284.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

