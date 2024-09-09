Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $1,380,290.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IR opened at $86.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.19.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

