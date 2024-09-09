Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $270.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day moving average of $264.92.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

