Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 11,332 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

