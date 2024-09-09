Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 352.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,245,000 after acquiring an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $126.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

