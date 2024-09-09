Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,861,000 after buying an additional 169,627 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 934,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,423,000 after acquiring an additional 742,409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,168,000 after purchasing an additional 228,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 369,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE TM opened at $177.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $159.04 and a 52 week high of $255.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

