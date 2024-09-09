Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in KLA by 2,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $702.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $796.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $751.98.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

