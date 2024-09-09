Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.71 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average of $256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

