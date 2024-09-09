Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $85.33 on Monday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

