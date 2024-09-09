Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.4% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 4,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $250.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

