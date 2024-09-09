Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after acquiring an additional 480,518 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after acquiring an additional 294,193 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,424,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,580,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after purchasing an additional 117,438 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.29 and a fifty-two week high of $40.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

