Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,454 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.