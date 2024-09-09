Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $185.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.24. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $105.85 and a 1 year high of $191.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

