Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 673.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Counterweight Ventures LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $166.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $180.42.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

