Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.44.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6 %

Marriott International stock opened at $227.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

