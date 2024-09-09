Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,092.56 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,058.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,000.84.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

