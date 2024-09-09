Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 584.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $202.82 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $192.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.