Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.60 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.74.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

