Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,779 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.9% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 61.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 242,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 363,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average of $73.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

