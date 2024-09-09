Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 4,915 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 102,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40,188 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

