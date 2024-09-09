Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 616 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 51,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $79.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 96.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

