Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,117 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS MTUM opened at $186.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average is $188.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

