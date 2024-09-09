Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $471.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $458.74 and a 200 day moving average of $418.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

