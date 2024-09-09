Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 5.0 %

WFC opened at $54.00 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $183.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.