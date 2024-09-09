Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 73.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $116.65 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

