Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $353.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $370.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.