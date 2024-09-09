Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

IBM opened at $200.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $184.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

