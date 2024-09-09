Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 11,745 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

