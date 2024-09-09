Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 442 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,031,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,709 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28,306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 249,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249,097 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

DE opened at $381.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $417.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average of $380.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

