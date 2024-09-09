Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 447 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $88.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

