Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Director Sells $1,050,000.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Banc of California Stock Performance

BANC stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.13. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Banc of California by 146.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

