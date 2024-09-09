Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 109,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

