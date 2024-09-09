Bank of America Increases Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $47.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -88.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. Samsara has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $45.43.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $2,831,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,466,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,241,157.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,779,696 shares of company stock valued at $63,804,118. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

