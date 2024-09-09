Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 18,874 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $11,424,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 137,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $33,867.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $30,880.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348 shares of company stock valued at $67,476 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.35.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 0.8 %

JACK opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $888.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.95. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $86.20.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

