Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 40,493 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 66,189 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,031,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

AVDE stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $66.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

