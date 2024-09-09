Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 4,376.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BUR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

NYSE:BUR opened at $12.72 on Monday. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a current ratio of 11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 45.81%. The company had revenue of $159.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

