Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 12,565 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 302,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 193.9% in the second quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 394,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,852,000 after acquiring an additional 329,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,244,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $53.48 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

