Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 200,025 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 118.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Informatica worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica in the first quarter worth $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Informatica by 1,871.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE INFA opened at $24.18 on Monday. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,209.00, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.76.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $400.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Informatica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

