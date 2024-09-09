Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 60,951 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Steelcase worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after acquiring an additional 352,078 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Steelcase by 370.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 266,070 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth about $2,427,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,033.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 73,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $1,012,866.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,187 shares of company stock worth $2,410,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

About Steelcase

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.