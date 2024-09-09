Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 82,065 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,100 shares of company stock worth $226,375 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

