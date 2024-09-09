Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of National Beverage worth $11,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Price Performance

Shares of FIZZ opened at $45.05 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.82.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Beverage

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

